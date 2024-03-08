POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israel has a fundamental responsibility to protect innocent civilians in Gaza
02:46
World
Israel has a fundamental responsibility to protect innocent civilians in Gaza
The US President has said Israel has a fundamental responsibility to protect civilians in Gaza during his final State of the Union address to Congress before November's presidential elections. Joe Biden says the US military will construct a temporary port on Gaza's Mediterranean coast to receive humanitarian aid by sea. He's also warned Israel not to use humanitarian situation as a bargaining chip.
March 8, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?