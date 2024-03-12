POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
6,000 Somali military personnel trained by Türkiye since 2017
03:55
World
6,000 Somali military personnel trained by Türkiye since 2017
Strategic relations between Türkiye and Somalia go back more than three decades, but military and economic cooperation has recently come under the spotlight with the two countries signing a long-term plan to revamp Somalia's military capabilities. Our correspondent Obaida Hitto was given access to the main Turkish military base in Mogadishu where troop training is under way, and sent this report.
March 12, 2024
