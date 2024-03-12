Armed gangs have taken control of majority of Haiti's capital

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Haiti's Prime Minister has announced his resignation, amid a breakdown in law and order engulfing the country. The news broke as a meeting of regional leaders in Jamaica came to an end; the meeting had hoped to find a way to wrest back control of Haiti from violent anti-government gangs. Ariel Henry is the longest-serving single-term prime minister since 1987 and is now unlikely to return to the Caribbean nation in the near future after being stranded in Puerto Rico.
March 12, 2024
