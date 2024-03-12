POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
More than 400 Gazans killed while waiting for aid in 30 days
01:45
World
More than 400 Gazans killed while waiting for aid in 30 days
More than 400 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces while waiting for aid in Gaza in just one month. Since the start of Ramadan on Monday, at least 70 people have died in Israeli attacks. Israel's onslaught continues on Tuesday as hopes of another ceasefire were quickly dashed by Qatar. Its officials said both Israel and Hamas are still not close to agreeing on a deal. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more
March 12, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?