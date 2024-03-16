Haitians voice skepticism at proposal for interim government

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Anger is growing in Haiti as a political and security crisis deepens leaving people with less access to clean water, food, and health care. Haiti's prime minister who's now living in exile has said he'll resign once a transitional administration takes power. But armed groups have taken over the capital, hundreds of thousands of people are displaced, and a humanitarian crisis is spreading across the country. Randolph Nogel reports.
March 16, 2024
