Türkiye Reiterates Its Commitment to Fighting Terrorism in Iraq
The PKK terrorist organisation poses a threat to the security of Turkiye and Iraq, and the two countries have vowed to unite for the protection of their borders. A delegation including both countries' top officials met in Baghdad last week and announced they had agreed to set up a joint committee against terrorism. This comes after Ankara ramped up cross-border operations against the PKK, as it signals there's more to come... This was the second round of talks between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, his Iraqi counterpart and their delegations since December. In a statement after the summit, Turkiye welcomed the Iraq National Security Council's official designation of the PKK as an outlawed group. The two sides also discussed what's called the Development Road project, which would connect the Gulf to Turkiye through Iraq once completed. Other issues on the agenda were trade, agriculture and energy, as resumption of the two nations' oil pipeline operations were also evaluated. And now, the Turkish president's upcoming and rare visit to Iraq is considered another step forward to improve bilateral relations between Ankara and Baghdad. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Marco Carnelos Former Italian Ambassador to Iraq Helin Sari Ertem Associate Professor at Medeniyet University
March 19, 2024
