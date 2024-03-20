World Share

Croatia’s State Court Rules that President Can’t Run for PM Post Unless He Quits

It's a super election year in Croatia and many expect a very heated campaign ahead. Especially after President Zoran Milanovic unexpectedly announced he would lead the opposition Social Democrats to challenge Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic in the parliamentary vote. However, a constitutional court has banned Milanovic from running for prime ministerial office, saying he needs to resign as head of state first.