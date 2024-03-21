POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
EU bloc aims to curb the number of irregular arrivals in Europe
02:53
World
EU bloc aims to curb the number of irregular arrivals in Europe
Migration is set to be among the topics being discussed by EU leaders at this week’s meeting in Brussels. That’s after the bloc signed a major aid deal with Egypt on Sunday, partly aimed at curbing the number of irregular arrivals in Europe. Cairo was offered a package worth more than $8 billion. That comes after similar deals have been offered to other countries, including Tunisia. As TRT World’s Joel Flynn reports, the huge sums on offer may reflect the worries European leaders have about the issue of migration ahead of elections in June.
March 21, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?