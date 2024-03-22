POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Netanyahu: Israel will attack Rafah with or without US support
02:29
World
Netanyahu: Israel will attack Rafah with or without US support
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Israel will go ahead with its planned ground offensive in Rafah with or without American support. Blinken had spent the final day of his latest trip to the Middle East attempting to persuade the Israeli leader that the offensive would be counterproductive to his country’s long-term security. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
March 22, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?