Several killed, injured in a series of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza
World
The demand from the UN Security Council was clear: an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, but Israel is treating the vote like it never happened. Its military has launched attacks from air and sea through Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. One of them struck tents housing displaced Palestinians in Khan Younis, killing 12 people. Two homes were also shelled in Rafah, killing three people. At the same time, Israel withdrew its delegation from talks in Doha. Melinda Nucifora reports.
March 29, 2024
