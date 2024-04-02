World Share

Iran Vows To Retaliate Against Israel After a Top IRGC Commander Is Killed In Airstrike

What was once a covert war, is now spilling out into the open. Iran says an Israeli airstrike on its consulate in Syria has killed a top commander of its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and several others. Its the latest in a string of alleged Israeli attacks which have killed dozens in the past week in Syria and Lebanon. But the latest strikes on an Iranian diplomatic outpost has raised fears of a wider, regional war breaking out. After the attack on Irans consulate in Damascus, Israeli embassies will go on high alert worldwide, the country’s public broadcaster said. Iranian state media said Monday's strike had killed General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, who was tasked with managing the IRGC's operations in Syria and Lebanon. Iranian backed groups like Hezbollah have been trading nearly daily fire with Israel since the start of the conflict in Gaza on October 7. More than 30 thousand Palestinians have been killed in the fighting. As Israel continues to receive global condemnation for its onslaught on Gaza, at home tens of thousands of Israelis are protesting against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government. Will this be a turning point in the conflict and how will Iran respond? Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Chris Doyle Director at CAABU Tamer Qarmout Assistant Professor at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies