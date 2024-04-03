World Share

World powers condemn Israeli strike that killed charity workers

US President Joe Biden says he is outraged and heartbroken over the Israeli airstrike that killed seven humanitarian aid workers in Gaza on Monday. In a strongly worded statement, Biden said Israel has not done enough to protect aid workers, as it tries to root out Hamas. He also said this was not a stand-alone incident, with nearly 200 aid workers killed since October 7. Andy Roesgen has more.