World
Six months of Israel war on Gaza left the enclave in dire situation
Sunday marks six months since Israel's war on Hamas was launched, and with it a crisis that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza, and brought a population close to famine. But new talks are about to begin. Ahmed Bayram is the Middle East Spokesperson of the Norwegian Refugee Council explains the difficulties humanitarian organizations are facing to deliver much needed aid to Gaza
April 7, 2024
