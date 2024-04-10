POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Russia and Kazakhstan: More than 100,000 people have been forced to evacuate
World
Russia and Kazakhstan: More than 100,000 people have been forced to evacuate
Russia and Kazakhstan have ordered more than 100,000 people to evacuate their homes after melting snow from the Ural Mountains caused the worst flooding in more than 70 years. Thousands of homes have been left without power in the Orenburg region, affecting almost 11,000 people. The extreme weather has caused a dam to burst in Europe's third largest river causing havoc in Orsk. Daniel Padwick reports.
April 10, 2024
