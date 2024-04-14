What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

The UN Security Council convenes to discuss the situation in the Middle East

Alam Saleh, Senior Lecturer in International Relations and Middle East Studies at Australian National University comments on UN Security Council which holds emergency meeting on Tehran's attack as a retaliation of Israel's attack. He comments on Iran's attack the scale, the weapons, the decision. And he argues that some countries have pointed out the imbalance in how international law is applied countries condemned Iran's attacks, but not the Israeli strike on the embassy.