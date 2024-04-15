World Share

Markets react cautiously amid escalating global tensions

Asia-Pacific markets are reacting to the heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, with stocks tumbling and oil prices holding steady. There's volatility for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, while gold futures are retreating slightly. Asia-Pacific stocks, including Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi, have declined by more than 1 percent after Iran's attack on Israel over the weekend. There have been notable losses in Australia and Hong Kong. Oil prices remain relatively stable, with Brent crude losing just 0.14 percent to cost 90 dollars and 32 cents a barrel. U.S. WTI futures are 0.32 lower at 85 dollars 39. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies experienced a sharp sell-off, falling below 65,000 dollars from around 70,000, marking one of the steepest declines in over a year. Other coins also fell - like ether by up to 10 percent Gold prices have retreated slightly, with prices hovering around 2,373 per ounce, though gold bullion hit record levels last week, up by 15 percent so far this year.