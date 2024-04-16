World Share

Reports: Israeli war cabinet aims to hurt Iran but avoid war

The Israeli military has promised a response to the weekend attacks by Iran, but its war cabinet won't reveal what that may be. Tehran's launching of hundreds of drones and missiles marked the first time in history Iran has directly targeted Israeli soil, and after decades spent fighting a proxy war against each other, Israel's foreign allies are concerned the recent escalation will turn into a direct and larger confrontation. TRT World's Andy Roesgen reports.