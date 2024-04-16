POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Solomon Islands holds first election since strengthening ties with China
Solomon Islands holds first election since strengthening ties with China
The Solomon Islands is holding its first election since it reestablished diplomatic ties with China. This has caused major concern for the United States and its Pacific allies, especially Australia. They say the presence of Chinese ships and military personnel in the region is a direct threat to their interests. Many will be watching the elections closely, waiting to find out if China's investments in the small Pacific island nation will help the incumbent Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare be the first two-term prime minister in the nation's history. Obaida Hitto has more.
April 16, 2024
