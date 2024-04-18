World Share

Millions of Indians to cast their vote on a new parliament

The stage is set for India's parliamentary elections. The first of seven long phases of voting kicks off on Friday and ends on June 1st. It's being seen as one of the most crucial and controversial elections that could shape the idea and future of India, particularly if Prime Minister Modi returns to power for a third time by winning larger numbers. Results will be announced on June 4th. Smita Sharma reports.