US vetoes resolution backing full UN membership for Palestine
03:00
World
US vetoes resolution backing full UN membership for Palestine
The United States has vetoed a widely-backed UN resolution, that would have paved the way for full UN membership for the state of Palestine. The vote, in the 15-member Security Council, was 12 in favor. The Palestinian Authority has condemned the US for its actions. The Palestinian ambassador to the UN says no one can deprive Palestinians of their land. TRT World's Selina Downes reports.
April 19, 2024
