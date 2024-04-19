World Share

Renewed calls for Middle East restraint amid tensions

There's been a renewed chorus of international calls for restraint in the Middle East, after an apparent Israeli strike on Iran. While Israel has not claimed responsibility for overnight explosions, there is an assumption the strikes were retaliation for Iran’s attempted attack on Israel last Saturday. Israel’s allies continue to urge restraint, but Iranian officials hint they will not be responding and fears of escalation into open conflict appear to be subsiding. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.