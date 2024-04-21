Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Islamabad on Monday

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi is paying an official visit to neighbouring Pakistan, in an effort to repair a fragile relationship. Iran is under pressure on several sides, trading fire with Israel and facing hostility closer to home. Ties between Iran and Pakistan suffered a blow in January when the neighbours launched tit for tat missiles strikes. Kamran Yousaf has more from Islamabad.
April 21, 2024
