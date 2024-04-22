POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US, EU to impose further sanctions on Iran
03:31
BizTech
US, EU to impose further sanctions on Iran
Despite the Iranian strike on Israel being a retaliatory one, the narrative in the United States is simply that it will do anything to help Israel defend itself. To this end, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen confirmed that more sanctions will be put in place to stop Iran from posing a threat and further destabilizing the region. Now the Iranian economy is under threat of becoming more isolated than ever.
April 22, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?