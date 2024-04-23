POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israel yet to provide evidence of UNRWA staff links to Oct 7
03:15
World
Israel yet to provide evidence of UNRWA staff links to Oct 7
An independent UN commission report on Monday dispelled Israeli claims that 12 UNRWA employees had any links to Hamas's attack on October 7th. The UN body has played a major role in assisting Palestinian refugees since 1949, and the panel also found UNRWA to be 'irreplaceable and indispensable' to Palestinians. TRT World’s Mohammad Al-Kassim reports from the Jalazon and Galandia refugee camps in the occupied West Bank.
April 23, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?