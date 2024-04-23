World Share

US and Philippines hold military drills into South China Sea

In Southeast Asia, where the US and the Philippines are holding joint military drills. The Balikatan exercise will take place until May the 10th – reinforcing security ties between the two nations. It comes as tensions boiling over in the South China Sea and the US deploys a midrange missile system to Manila for the first time, fueling the US-China rivalry in the region. Kubra Akkoc has more.