POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US and Philippines hold military drills into South China Sea
02:24
World
US and Philippines hold military drills into South China Sea
In Southeast Asia, where the US and the Philippines are holding joint military drills. The Balikatan exercise will take place until May the 10th – reinforcing security ties between the two nations. It comes as tensions boiling over in the South China Sea and the US deploys a midrange missile system to Manila for the first time, fueling the US-China rivalry in the region. Kubra Akkoc has more.
April 23, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?