Türkiye, Iraq, UAE, Qatar Agree On a $20B Transport Project

13:49
13 years have passed since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last visited Iraq. His trip to Baghdad and Erbil in northern Iraq couldn't come at a more volatile time, with Israel and Iran stepping back from the brink of war. But Monday's visit by Erdogan also marks the signing of a key preliminary agreement between Turkiye, Iraq, the UAE and Qatar that could transform the region's connectivity.
April 23, 2024
