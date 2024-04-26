POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Pro-Palestinian students occupy Paris university campus
Pro-Palestinian students occupy Paris university campus
Gaza student protests which began in the US have now spread to European capitals and into Australia. In Paris, students have continued their protest into a third day. And in Berlin in Berlin, several people have been arrested as police have violently cleared a camp of Gaza war protesters at the German parliament. Activists were demanding the government stop arms exports to Israel. Danielle Neri reports.
April 26, 2024
