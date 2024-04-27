World Share

‘This is the history of America, student activism’ | Dr Omar Suleiman on US college protests

“The hypocrisy is clear. Those that claimed that their free speech was being suppressedon the right, are at the forefront of suppressing our free speech here” Dr Omar Suleiman spoke to TRT World about the ‘Ivy League Spring’ pro-Palestine protests in US colleges and whether they show an awakening in the US community, alongside the message they give and whether free speech in the country applies to Palestine.