World
Blinken says ceasefire is best way to alleviate suffering in Gaza
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Saudi Arabia to begin his seventh diplomatic mission to the Middle East since Israel's war on Gaza began in October. Blinken has met with counterparts from Gulf Cooperation Council member states, plus Jordan. A senior US official said the ministers would discuss the governance of the Gaza Strip after the onslaught ends. Claire Herriot has more
April 29, 2024
