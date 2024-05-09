POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
How can we be happy?
26:30
World
We all want to be happy, don’t we? Maybe we should all move to Finland - which has been ranked the happiest country for seven years in a row. So, what’s so great about life in Finland? Guests: Joel Willans Author of ‘Very Finnish Problems' Books Frederika Roberts Positivity and Character Education Trainer Andy Cope Speaker on Positive Psychology and Author of 'The Art of Being Brilliant' Eugenio Proto Professor of Applied Economics at the University of Glasgow
May 9, 2024
