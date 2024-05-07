POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Xi Jinping visits Belgrade on anniversary of 1999 NATO bombing
Chinese leader, Xi Jinping is going to the Serbian capital, Belgrade. It's the second of three stops on his European visit Xi's itinerary: Paris, Belgrade and Budapest is reflective of China's foreign policy objectives. And, his arrival in Belgrade on May seventh coincides with the 25th anniversary of the US bombing of the Chinese Embassy - allowing Xi to send a pointed anti-Western message. Claire Herriot has more.
May 7, 2024
