Prospect of ceasefire dims as Israel launches assault on Rafah
Israeli air strikes and tanks continue to target civilians in east Rafah. At least 30 people have been killed during Wednesday including 14 women and children. There are also reports of raging battles between the Israeli army and Hamas members in the eastern part of the city. At the same time, talks are ongoing in Cairo to reach a ceasefire agreement. Thousands of Palestinians continue to flee the area, after Tel Aviv seized the vital Rafah aid crossing on the border with Egypt. TRT World's Joel Flynn reports.
May 8, 2024
