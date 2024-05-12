POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Gaza Evacuation Call Amid Rising Tensions | Egypt Denies Aid Coordination
World
Gaza Evacuation Call Amid Rising Tensions | Egypt Denies Aid Coordination
Israel has called for Palestinians in more areas of Gaza's southern city of Rafah to evacuate and head to what it calls an expanded humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi, in a further indication that the military is pressing ahead with its plans for a ground attack on Rafah. Around 300,000 people have fled. Egypt has refused to coordinate with Israel on the entry of aid into Gaza from the Rafah crossing due to Israel's "unacceptable escalation." Rami Khouri, Distinguished Public Policy Fellow at the American University of Beirut joins us from Boston
May 12, 2024
