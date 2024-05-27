What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Dozens of Palestinians killed in latest Israeli strikes on Rafah

At least 35 Palestinians have been killed and dozens wounded after an Israeli air strike on an area for displaced people in southern Gaza. Officials say the attack took place in Rafah's Tel Al-Sultan neighbourhood, setting the area ablaze. Thousands of people have taken shelter in the area, following Israel's ground offensive into Rafah, which began two weeks ago. And a warning - this report from Daniel Padwick - contains distressing images.