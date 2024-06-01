POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US migration routes shift west to California
02:10
World
US migration routes shift west to California
California has become the busiest corridor for illegal crossings along the US-Mexico border as popular migration routes continue to shift west from Arizona and Texas. In Campo near San Diego, a non-profit group provides emergency supplies to open detention sites, where hundreds of undocumented migrants are being held. They are kept in searing heat, often without food or water, before being processed. TRT World's Martin Markovits has the story.
June 1, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?