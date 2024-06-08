POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
EU voting hits halfway point as Slovakia, Italy join in
02:48
World
EU voting hits halfway point as Slovakia, Italy join in
Across the European Union, millions of voters are casting their ballots in parliamentary elections that could change the political direction of the 27-member bloc. Voting continued in Latvia, Malta, Slovakia, and Italy on Saturday. Estonia, Ireland, and the Czech Republic began voting earlier this week. Sunday will be the biggest day, with 20 countries, including France, Germany, Sweden, and Spain, heading to the polls. Our correspondent Yusuf Erim reports from Brussels.
June 8, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?