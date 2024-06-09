POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
More than 200 Palestinians are killed during an Israeli operation to recover hostages in Gaza
07:04
World
More than 200 Palestinians are killed during an Israeli operation to recover hostages in Gaza
Israeli special forces have killed more than 200 Palestinians in central Gaza during a mission to rescue hostages being held by Hamas. The operation on Saturday is one of the deadliest since October. Antony Loewenstein is an independent journalist and author of 'My Israel Question'. He says while the Israeli public has largely given the government carte-blanche in Gaza, Tel Aviv's image abroad is broken.
June 9, 2024
