Gaza and Ukraine's financial challenges top the G7 agenda
The war on Gaza and Ukraine's financial challenges are the topics expected to headline this year’s G7 leaders’ summit. Heads of state from member nations and numerous invited guest countries are gathering on Italy's Adriatic coast for the three-day meeting. It comes at a time when other international groupings are challenging the relevance of the bloc. Our senior correspondent Melinda Nucifora reports from Italy.
June 12, 2024
