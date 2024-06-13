POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Released Palestinian hostages from Gaza reveal systematic torture by Israeli forces
01:19
World
Released Palestinian hostages from Gaza reveal systematic torture by Israeli forces
Numerous Palestinian hostages from Gaza who were recently released by Israeli forces have shared harrowing testimonies of the abuse and torture they were subjected to during their detention. Their accounts highlight the severe conditions faced by thousands of Palestinians detained since Israel’s ground invasion of Gaza began on October 27. Human rights groups and the International Court of Justice have condemned these actions as "war crimes" and "crimes against humanity."
June 13, 2024
