World Share

G7 Summit Unveils Controversial Ukraine Funding Plan

It’s been a successful start to the G7 leaders’ summit in Italy. On day one of the gathering – the bloc has agreed to a controversial and long-debated funding scheme for Ukraine. It will see the interest earned on frozen Russian assets used to finance the war-torn country’s defence and reconstruction. G7 leaders are keen to show strength and unity on the world stage – at a time when many are facing domestic uncertainty. Melinda Nucifora has more from Bari, Italy.