G7 threatens to sanction China over Russia support

Leaders of the world's seven largest advanced economies have held their final talks at a summit in Italy, with China dominating the agenda. The G7 nations threatened to hit Beijing with further sanctions if its support for Russia in its war against Ukraine continues. Leaders also raised concerns about what they described as China's 'industrial overcapacity'. Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was in Italy where he pushed leaders to help end the conflict in Gaza. Melinda Nucifora reports.