World Share

French far-right leads in latest polls ahead of elections

France votes in parliamentary elections on Sunday, and opinion polls show the far-right National Rally is set for a historic win. But France’s complex voting structure makes it difficult to predict whether it will secure an outright majority. There’s widespread concern that a far-right win would sharpen divisions within French society. But the party’s supporters and candidates believe this could be a watershed moment. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has been talking to some of them in France.