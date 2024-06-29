POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
French far-right leads in latest polls ahead of elections
03:08
World
French far-right leads in latest polls ahead of elections
France votes in parliamentary elections on Sunday, and opinion polls show the far-right National Rally is set for a historic win. But France’s complex voting structure makes it difficult to predict whether it will secure an outright majority. There’s widespread concern that a far-right win would sharpen divisions within French society. But the party’s supporters and candidates believe this could be a watershed moment. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has been talking to some of them in France.
June 29, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?