POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Candidates focus on 'Broken Britain' as living standards decline
03:25
World
Candidates focus on 'Broken Britain' as living standards decline
Like most countries, the UK is experiencing a cost of living crisis. In one of the world's biggest economies, more and more people are relying on food charities, many aren't turning their heating on during winter, and others are struggling to pay their rent and mortgages. Research by homeless charities two years ago suggests in some areas of Britain, families have a 470-dollar deficit between their housing allowance and the cheapest rents. The country will elect its next government on Thursday, but who can fix 'Broken Britain'? Shadia Edwards-Dashti reports.
July 1, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?