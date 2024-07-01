World Share

Candidates focus on 'Broken Britain' as living standards decline

Like most countries, the UK is experiencing a cost of living crisis. In one of the world's biggest economies, more and more people are relying on food charities, many aren't turning their heating on during winter, and others are struggling to pay their rent and mortgages. Research by homeless charities two years ago suggests in some areas of Britain, families have a 470-dollar deficit between their housing allowance and the cheapest rents. The country will elect its next government on Thursday, but who can fix 'Broken Britain'? Shadia Edwards-Dashti reports.