How Thailand’s military establishment maintains its grip on power
26:30
World
Following a surprise victory at the polls a year ago, the progressive Move Forward party and its leader, Pita Limjaroenrat, now face the ire of the military establishment. With attempts to charge Pita with treason and dissolve his party currently beginning in the Thai Constitutional Court, could this prove a fatal setback to efforts to establish real democracy in Thailand? Guests: Phongthep Thepkanjana Former Thai Deputy Prime Minister Kasit Piromya Former Thai Foreign Minister Phil Robertson Human Rights and Labour Activist
July 3, 2024
