POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Thousands evacuated across southern China after historic floods
01:40
World
Thousands evacuated across southern China after historic floods
Chinese authorities have evacuated tens of thousands of residents in flood-hit cities across southern China after historic floods swept across Hunan province while inundating cities in neighbouring Hubei and Jiangxi provinces. The torrential rains that have lashed the country for more than two weeks seem to be shifting northwards. And a new report by China's Meteorological Administration warns of hotter and longer heatwaves ahead. Afzal Ahmed reports.
July 5, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?