Macron shifts election strategy to counter far-right

French voters head to the polls on Sunday in the second round of an election that could fundamentally reshape the country for years to come. The first round of voting for the parliament last weekend saw the far-right National Rally emerge as the most popular party. But a shift in strategy among other parties, including that of President Emmanuel Macron, could now potentially stop Marine Le Pen's party from gaining an outright majority. Joel Flynn reports.