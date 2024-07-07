World Share

Indian Prime Minister Modi to visit Russia from Monday

For the first time since the war in Ukraine began, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make an official visit to the Kremlin, starting on Monday. He will hold talks with President Putin at the annual summit, which has been on hold since the 2022 invasion. Questions are being asked as to whether the visit means India is taking sides in the war. Delhi says it should only be seen from the perspective of bilateral ties, and not as some kind of messaging to the West. Smita Sharma reports.