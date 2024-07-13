World Share

Concerns grow over Trump's convictions ahead of elections

As Donald Trump heads to the Republican National Convention, he does so with questions hanging over his conviction for 34 counts of falsifying business records. The trial judge has delayed sentencing until September to review the recent Supreme Court immunity decision. It may seem like a big win for Trump. But a stiff sentence so close to the November elections could impact voters and leave little room for an appeal. Our correspondent Frank Ucciardo reports.