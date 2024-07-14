POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Over nine million Rwandan citizens head to the polls on Monday
Over nine million Rwandan citizens head to the polls on Monday
More than nine million Rwandans citizens head to the polls on Monday to elect their president, but the result seems a foregone conclusion in an election whose outcome is almost certain. Incumbent Paul Kagame of the Rwandan Patriotic Front Party, who's led the country for the past 20 years, looks certain to win another term. He's up against two other contenders but has in the past three elections garnered more than 90% of the votes. He's on the ballot with two other presidential candidates - Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party and independent candidate Philippe Mpayimana. Grace Kuria Kanja was in the capital of Rwanda – Kigali - and brought us this report.
July 14, 2024
