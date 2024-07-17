POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
25% of Myanmar's public schools disrupted since 2021 coup
05:12
World
25% of Myanmar's public schools disrupted since 2021 coup
Education in Myanmar has faced severe disruption since the coup in 2021. Many schools remain shut due to ongoing violence and junta attacks on civilian infrastructure. This escalating violence exacerbates Myanmar's humanitarian crisis. The economy is collapsing under sanctions and violence, and drug-trafficking is intensifying. Without enough schools, Myanmar's future skilled workforce and economic growth are at risk. We take a closer look in our special segments on TRT World’s Newshour.
July 17, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?