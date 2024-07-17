World Share

25% of Myanmar's public schools disrupted since 2021 coup

Education in Myanmar has faced severe disruption since the coup in 2021. Many schools remain shut due to ongoing violence and junta attacks on civilian infrastructure. This escalating violence exacerbates Myanmar's humanitarian crisis. The economy is collapsing under sanctions and violence, and drug-trafficking is intensifying. Without enough schools, Myanmar's future skilled workforce and economic growth are at risk. We take a closer look in our special segments on TRT World’s Newshour.